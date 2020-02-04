Boys HS Hockey: Century finally at full strength

The Century boys hockey team is finally healthy, which could be a bad sign for all their future opponents.

Over the past couple of weeks, Century has skated with their full complement of players and they look like the Big Red Scoring machine we are accustomed to seeing over the past few years.

In their last five games — all wins — they are averaging over five goals a contest.

“Kind of early in the season we weren’t able to see what we had,” junior forward Colton Schulte said. “Especially lately, everyone has been healthy and that’s what you need come WDA time especially, too.”

Tuesday, Century has a six-point game at Hazen-Beulah at 7 p.m.