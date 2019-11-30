Boys HS Hockey: Century gives up 2-goal lead, Bismarck falls in Carr’s debut

In boys’ high school hockey, Century fell late, while Bismarck High was able to scratch out a win at the VFW Center on Nov. 29.

Friday saw a doubleheader at the VFW Center. In the first match up Century fell to Fargo North, 3-2, in overtime. Century led 2-0 after the first two periods, but gave three unanswered goals to suffer the loss.

In the nightcap, Wes Carr made his head coaching debut for Bismarck High. The Demons were unable to score in a 2-0 loss to West Fargo.

The East and West teams will flip opponents tomorrow.