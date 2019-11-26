Boys HS Hockey: Century must replace tons of scoring

In boys’ high school hockey, the Century Patriots expect to have another big season, but they lost a lot of offensive firepower from a season ago.

Century looks to replace their top three goal scorers from last year, which made up 38 percent of the points scored. The team recently competed in the jamboree at Mandan’s Starion Sports complex and they are not worried about the upcoming season.

“Not really,” senior forward Austin Wald said.

“We have a lot of guys in Bantum, in the younger ages, that have always been putting points up. For them now, they just have to step up and we will be fine.”

Century opens the season this Friday at home against Fargo North at 5 p.m.

