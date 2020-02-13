Boys HS Hockey: Century playing tough as season’s end draws near

In boys’ high school hockey, Century may still be soaring off the high of last night’s overtime win against Bismarck High.

The teams were tied at three after regulation and Century was able to light the lamp for a 4-3 win.

Right now, Century is second in the WDA with 36 points and will be the No. 2 seed for the WDA tournament.

One of the biggest reasons the team has won eight of the last 10 contests is they are healthy.

“Our effort the last two times out has been a little better on the defensive end,” head coach Troy Olson said. “It’s nice to see us putting up a few goals. That was the part we were struggling with earlier.”

Century’s next contest is a six-point game at Bottineau-Rugby on Friday.