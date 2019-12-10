Boys HS Hockey: Century seeks first win tomorrow in Minot

In boys’ high school hockey, Century has stayed at the heartbreak hotel after its first two games of the season.

The Patriots have lost both games in overtime after holding the lead in each contest.

The team has not played since that Nov. 30 loss and 10 days will pass before their contest tomorrow night.

The good news is both of those losses were non-conference, so they will not affect the team’s standing in the west. So the Pats are just continuing to work hard in practice.

“I see a lot of potential in the guys out here,” junior forward Cullen Curl said. “I think we can be a good team if we keep working hard and continue doing what we are doing already.”

Tomorrow Century is at home against Minot.

