Boys HS Hockey: Century unsure who will be in net

In boys’ high school hockey, goalie is arguably the most important position and right now the Century Patriots do not who will be in net for them.

Last year’s goalie Matthew Schmidt graduated. He was an all-state selection. This year, Coach Troy Olson said they have five guys that have a shot. One of those is Holden Ubl.

Coach Olson said that he as well as the other four candidates will all get a fair shot to earns some playing time.

“We do have some other kids behind him that have been working hard through the ranks,” Olson said.

“We have Wyatt Stevahn is a senior. Then we have a couple of juniors and a couple of sophomores after that. So right now, the job is up for grabs.”

Coach Olson might use this weekend’s scrimmage Jamboree at Mandan to see who he likes.

