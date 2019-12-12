Boys HS Hockey: Hazen-Beulah trying to build a culture

The Hazen-Beulah hockey club continues to build on their first season back at the varsity level.

Head Coach Dan Frei said he’s trying to build back up a culture of smalltown hockey lead by senior leaders like Gabe Pfliger and Dayton Fiddler.

Hazen-Beulah has yet to win a game this season and they know it’ll take time and hard work with the younger players to build a competitive hockey team.

“We’re playing Bismarck Century, Bismarck High, Minot, Dickinson, Williston,” Frei said. “There’s no small schools other than Bottineau, and we take that challenge with some pride.”