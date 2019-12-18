Boys HS Hockey: Hazen-Beulah working on defense

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Beulah-Hazen Northstars are looking to improve on defense as they continue their first season back at the varsity level.

Since making the return to varsity, the Northstars have struggled to keep pucks out of their own net, but head coach Dan Frei believes defensive skill does not come from talent, but from preparation.

Frei feels once the defense is figured out the wins will follow.

“It’s making the proper effort,” said Frei. “It’s not going a hundred miles per hour, it’s using your head and out strategizing the other team.”

“Everyone’s taking it super seriously, so we’re communicating a lot more,” said senior Dayton Fiddler. “What needs to be done, what should be changed and what we’re doing well.”

Beulah-Hazen’s next game will be on the road in Bottineau on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader"

Impeachment Rally Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Rally Minot"

Embroidery Caskets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embroidery Caskets"

Optimist Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimist Club"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"

Hill Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hill Sentenced"

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge