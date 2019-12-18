Boys HS Hockey: Hazen-Beulah working on defense

The Beulah-Hazen Northstars are looking to improve on defense as they continue their first season back at the varsity level.

Since making the return to varsity, the Northstars have struggled to keep pucks out of their own net, but head coach Dan Frei believes defensive skill does not come from talent, but from preparation.

Frei feels once the defense is figured out the wins will follow.

“It’s making the proper effort,” said Frei. “It’s not going a hundred miles per hour, it’s using your head and out strategizing the other team.”

“Everyone’s taking it super seriously, so we’re communicating a lot more,” said senior Dayton Fiddler. “What needs to be done, what should be changed and what we’re doing well.”

Beulah-Hazen’s next game will be on the road in Bottineau on Friday.