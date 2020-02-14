Boys HS Hockey: Injuries force Bismarck into rough patch

In boys’ high school hockey, the Bismarck boys are in the midst of a rough patch.

Right now, Bismarck has lost its last six contests, which includes Tuesday night’s overtime loss to rival Century, 4-3.

Coach Wes Carr said they have been hit pretty hard with injuries which is one reason the team has struggled. During this stretch, the team is being outscored, 31-12.

“Our biggest obstacle so far has been keeping kids healthy,” Carr said. “We’ve had a lot of sickness, a lot of injuries and stuff like that and concussions.”

Bismarck tries to break the losing streak on Friday when they travel to Jamestown for a game starting at 7 p.m.