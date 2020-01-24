Boys HS Hockey: Mandan one of the hottest teams in the WDA

In boys’ high school hockey, where Mandan is one of the hottest teams in the WDA.

The Braves have won their last three contests, which includes defeating Bismarck High 4-1 on Tuesday. It was the first time in a long time Mandan had accomplished that feat.

Thanks to the win, Mandan sits in third place in the West and if you think the team is surprised, think again. Head coach Leif Mattson predicted this when KXMB Sports interviewed him.

“Since day one,” Mattson said. “The same thing we’ve doing since last year and the year before. It’s nothing new to some of these kids. Once we are going to get one, we are going to get two and we are going to get rolling. It’s just getting over that hump.”

Mandan goes for their fourth straight win tonight, as they travel to Century. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

