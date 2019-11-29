Boys HS Hockey: Wes Carr took head coaching job for the kids

Tomorrow, the rubber meets the road for the Bismarck High boys hockey team and probably the person with the most nerves is their new head coach Wes Carr.

“I wasn’t really looking for the job at all,” Carr said. “I really wasn’t to be honest with you.”

Wes said that some of the players he coaches in baseball and football spoke with him about the position, which made him consider applying.

“Kind of pondered it and talked to my wife about and she gave me the ok,” Carr said.

Previously, Wes has been an assistant in football, hockey and baseball. This will be Wes’ first head coaching position.

“There’s so much paperwork and filling out forms and making sure the state has the rosters,” Carr said.

Paperwork will be the least of his concerns. Wes takes over a Bismarck High program that won it all 2014 and had two more chances in 2016 and 2017.

“When you follow up the coaching staffs that have been here,” Carr said. “With the Erickisons, the Pelusos and the Johnsons, everyone that has coached here has done very, very well.”

Wes said he wants the staple of his program to be hard work.

“They come in and they work hard in practice,” Carr said. “Then like you said, when other coaches [turn on the film] and they say, ‘Whatever happens these guys are always working harder than one else.’ That’s what I would love.”

Bismarck will have to replace 12 seniors, many of them no stranger to lighting the lamp.

“Then again you know it’s the mentality of working hard and next guy up,” Carr said. “He’s got to pick up the slack.”

Tomorrow, Bismarck High plays Fargo North at 7:15 p.m. at the VFW Center.