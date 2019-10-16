Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck captures 3rd state title in 5 years

The Bismarck High School boys’ soccer team won their third state title in five years on Oct. 16 at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

Bismarck led 1-0 against Fargo Davies at the half. The Demons went on to add two more goals to win, 3-0.

In the first half in the eighth minute, Dominic Williams got Bismarck on the board. Williams was assisted by Michael Matthews.

In the second half in the 44th minute, Rodrigue Mugisha scored the second goal. Then, late in the 78th minute, Matthews scored the third goal. Matthews was assisted by Mugisha.