Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck clinched WDA regular-season title, Mandan falls late to Minot

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

The Bismarck boys’ soccer team clinched the WDA regular-season title for the first time since 2013. Mandan fell late to Minot on the road.

In Bismarck, the match would start off well for the Sabers, when a goal was scored by Gabriel Saah just a few minutes in gave them the lead.

Bismarck would tie it up on a throw-in to Edwin Rasidovic to tie the game up at one.

In Minot, Mandan and the Magicians played a scoreless first half. Minot scored in the second half to secure a 1-0 win.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Volleyball Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 24"

High School Soccer Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Soccer Sept. 24"

High School Tennis Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Tennis Sept. 24"

HH Germans

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH Germans"

Electronic Pull Tabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pull Tabs"

Hannah Herbel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hannah Herbel"

Beulah Miners Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Miners Volleyball"

Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder"

Crossing Guards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crossing Guards"

Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu"

Hearing loss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearing loss"

Parenting Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parenting Class"

The Monarch Butterfly

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Monarch Butterfly"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Sober Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sober Living"

Williams Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24"

$250,000 Hole in One

Thumbnail for the video titled "$250,000 Hole in One"

Temperatures Plunge Later This Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Plunge Later This Week"

WDA_Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA_Championship"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss