Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck clinched WDA regular-season title, Mandan falls late to Minot

The Bismarck boys’ soccer team clinched the WDA regular-season title for the first time since 2013. Mandan fell late to Minot on the road.

In Bismarck, the match would start off well for the Sabers, when a goal was scored by Gabriel Saah just a few minutes in gave them the lead.

Bismarck would tie it up on a throw-in to Edwin Rasidovic to tie the game up at one.

In Minot, Mandan and the Magicians played a scoreless first half. Minot scored in the second half to secure a 1-0 win.