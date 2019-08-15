Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck High hopes history repeats itself

As we go to boys high school soccer, the Bismarck Demons are hoping that history repeats itself.

Head coach Andy Foss took over in 2015 and won a title in his first year. Then in 2017, the Demons would win the title again. So a title in 2019 could keep the recent trend alive.

The WDA coaches also believe in Bismarck High. The Demons were selected to win the WDA, they received five first play votes.

“I would like to see a top-two finish at WDA and hopefully make it to the state championship and win it,” Stotz said.

Their first game is tomorrow at the East-West Classic in Jamestown against Fargo Shanley.