Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck High nets 12 goals, Legacy takes over third in WDA standings

In boys’ high school soccer, Bismarck, Century and Legacy all netted victories on Sept. 19.

In the early match at the Community Bowl, Bismarck High had an easy night against Williston. Bismarck High’s Dominic Williams scored the 10th goal of the match on an assist from Zac Devine. Goalie Easton Ford scored the 12th and final goal. Bismarck High won, 12-0.

In the late match at the Bowl, Legacy scored three goals in a 3-0 victory over Jamestown. With the win, the Sabers leapfrogged the Blue Jays for third place in the standings.

In Minot, Century continued their great play as of late. The Patriots were able to shake the back of the net four times in a 4-1 win.