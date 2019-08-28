Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck, Minot, Jamestown earn wins

In boys’ high school soccer, Bismarck, Minot and Jamestown picked up WDA wins on Aug. 27.

In Bismarck, the Demons and Century were tied at 1 at the break. In the second half, Bismarck took the lead three minutes in on a Michael Matthews’ goal. Bismarck went on to win, 4-1.

In Mandan, Jamestown led Mandan 2-1 at the break. Neither team scored for the rest of the contest.

In Minot, Legacy looked to pull the upset over Minot. After 40 minutes, there was no score. Minot scored halfway through the second period as Legacy came up just short in a 1-nil loss.