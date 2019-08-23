Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck’s new backline up to the task so far

In high school soccer, the Bismarck High Demons are off to another impressive start to the year.

Bismarck is undefeated with a record of 3-0-1. Their tie came earlier this week against Minot. In that match, Bismarck trailed 2-nil at the half and fought back to earn a draw.

Bismarck’s start is a little surprising because they lost their entire backline, which was a concern to head coach Andy Foss at the beginning of the season.

“Ethan is still around so we have to make sure that we are putting some guys around him that are able to do what we ask them and do what we want and keep opportunities for the other team to a minimum,” Foss said.

Bismarck will travel Williston tomorrow for their first-ever match against the Coyotes.