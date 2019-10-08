Boys HS Soccer: Century hopes to play its best at State

The Century Patriots boys soccer team hopes to capitalize on their No. 2 seed for the state tournament.

Coming off of a tough loss in the WDA championship to Bismarck, the Patriots still feel at this point in the season they have yet to play their best.

The teams knows that in the state tournament they have to earn every chance they are given on the attack.

“We can’t rely on the fact that we’re going to get through 15 times on frame,” says head coach Ryan Okerson. “We might only get through twice and if we’re not hitting the frame, that’s kind of the end of our day.”

“It’s different, a whole different ballgame,” says Senior Teddy Hardmeyer. “It’s a more physical, different style of play we’ve ever seen before. We just need to prepare for that because it’s whole new players that we haven’t seen just yet.”

Century is set to play against Fargo Davies on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

