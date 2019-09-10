Boys HS Soccer: Century leading the WDA in goals scored

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Century boys soccer has played a lot better over the last couple of weeks and they are confident that they can be a contender in the postseason.

Head Coach Ryan Okerson leads a team with a good mix of young and experienced talent, however they sit in fourth place with a record of 3-2 in the WDA and 4-4 overall.

Their record may be surprising when you consider the Patriots’ 29 goals are more goals than any other team and they feel the potential for greatness is there.

“If they’re playing their best, their runs are erratic in the attacking third,” says Head Coach Ryan Okerson. “They’re able to get defenses on their heels because they don’t know where they’re going to come from. And you’ve seen bits and pieces of it through the first couple of games.”

Century has a big matchup tonight. They host the top team in the WDA standings, the Jamestown Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MIP Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "MIP Class"

Milk Options

Thumbnail for the video titled "Milk Options"

Thursday, September 12th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 12th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minor Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor Flooding"

2019 Best Barbershop

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Best Barbershop"

Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open House"

Judge: Tribe may intervene

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge: Tribe may intervene"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/12"

Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Soggy & Cold With Hotter Temps On The Way"

Running Red Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Red Lights"

BSC Volleyball Sept. 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball Sept. 11"

Guard 9-11 Memorial 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guard 9-11 Memorial 2"

Policing Near the Border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Policing Near the Border"

Supreme Court Appeals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supreme Court Appeals"

Pumpkin Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Patch"

Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Football"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

U-Mary_Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary_Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss