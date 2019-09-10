Boys HS Soccer: Century leading the WDA in goals scored

The Century boys soccer has played a lot better over the last couple of weeks and they are confident that they can be a contender in the postseason.

Head Coach Ryan Okerson leads a team with a good mix of young and experienced talent, however they sit in fourth place with a record of 3-2 in the WDA and 4-4 overall.

Their record may be surprising when you consider the Patriots’ 29 goals are more goals than any other team and they feel the potential for greatness is there.

“If they’re playing their best, their runs are erratic in the attacking third,” says Head Coach Ryan Okerson. “They’re able to get defenses on their heels because they don’t know where they’re going to come from. And you’ve seen bits and pieces of it through the first couple of games.”

Century has a big matchup tonight. They host the top team in the WDA standings, the Jamestown Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m.