In boys high school soccer, next year the WDA will expand to at least eight teams at the varsity level.

As Dickinson will play a varsity schedule next year. KXMB called Dickinson Public Schools athletic director Guy Friedly and he was able to confirm the move.

Friedly said that he was very impressed with the team and how they competed.

This year, the Midgets played a JV scheduled that including JV1, JV2 and JV3 teams.

According to Friedly, the team went undefeated and tied two matches this year.