Boys HS Soccer: Legacy, Century earn blowout wins; Bismarck-Minot draw

In boys’ high school soccer, Legacy and Century earned blowout wins, while Bismarck and Minot split on Aug. 20.

In Minot — in the most anticipated match of the night — Bismarck faced Minot. Minot held a 2-nil lead at the half. In the second 40 minutes, Bismarck shook the back of the net twice and earned a split.

In Mandan, the Braves opened conference play against Century. Century scored six goals in the first half en route to a 9-1 victory.

In the Capital City, Legacy hosted Williston. The Sabers welcomed the Coyotes to the WDA by scoring 10 goals. TJ Seidel netted four goals. The final score was 10-0 Legacy.