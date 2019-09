In boys’ high school soccer, Legacy, Century and Jamestown all won their matches on Sept. 3 as all three programs remain tied for second place.

At Legacy High School, Legacy and Mandan were scoreless after the first 40 minutes. In the second half, the Sabers scored twice to win, 2-0.

At the Community Bowl, Century defeated Williston, 13-0. In Minot, Jamestown downed the Magicians, 3-0.