Boys HS Soccer: Legacy opening eyes this season

Last season, the Legacy boys soccer team did not win a game in the conference. However this year, the Sabers have started off hot in 2019 and right now they are tied for second in the WDA.

With their first win over Century in program history back in August, the Legacy soccer team has shown the rest of the WDA that they are no pushover anymore.

“Century’s always been one of those mountains that they just haven’t been able to climb,” says head coach Tom Marcis. “And once they were able to beat them, ‘hey we could play with anybody.’ And playing with anybody means that on any given day we can win, and we can have some success.”

The team senses a different attitude on the pitch this season led by stud goalkeeper Lucas Weigel and primary goal scorer TJ Seidel.

“We grow chemistry really easily, all of us are good friends,” says goalkeeper Lucas Weigel. “None of us have drama around the team, which is always a great thing with teammates.”

“People practice harder and when we go in for tackles, it’s 100 percent instead of half going for it,” midfielder TJ Seidel says. “And there’s a whole different culture when you’re going to games.”

Crowds have taken notice at Legacy and with an improved style of play head coach Tom Marcis feels the sky is the limit.

“We’ve had our best midfield play that we’ve had in the history of the school,” Marcis says. “Controlling the midfield, the guys there are much more experienced and it makes a difference.”

The wins are nice and the success is something Legacy can build on, but if they truly want to contend consistency in every game will be their x-factor.

“I always feel like we’re building, we’re always getting better,” says Weigel. “That Century games was just one game. We still have a ton more games to go against very good teams and can’t wait to see what the season brings.”

Legacy returns home tonight as they host Mandan.