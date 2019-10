In boys’ high school soccer, Mandan advanced to the state-qualifier match with a win in the WDA Play-in match on Oct. 3.

Mandan netted four goals in the first half against Williston, which was more than enough. Mandan won, 4-2.

Mandan’s victory pushes them into the state-qualifier match against WDA No. 3 seed Jamestown at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Dacotah Centennial Park.