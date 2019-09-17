Boys HS Tennis: Bismarck High notches first conference win in some time

In boys high school tennis, Bismarck High won their first conference match in at least four seasons.

On Sept. 6, the Demons faced Williston and were able to win that match 5-4. Bismarck High has played well over their last three duals, as they also defeated West Fargo in a non-counter match — which was only hours before they kept the momentum rolling against Williston.

“Well everyone is just improving and getting better and working harder,” Schell said. “We are just getting bigger and older, obviously, and getting more experience. Most of us have been playing varsity for about three years now and it was good just to get improvement and everything.”

On Tuesday, Bismarck plays Century at 4 p.m. Both teams enter the match at 1-1 in conference play.