Boys HS Tennis: Bismarck High notches first conference win in some time

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

In boys high school tennis, Bismarck High won their first conference match in at least four seasons.

On Sept. 6, the Demons faced Williston and were able to win that match 5-4. Bismarck High has played well over their last three duals, as they also defeated West Fargo in a non-counter match — which was only hours before they kept the momentum rolling against Williston.

“Well everyone is just improving and getting better and working harder,” Schell said. “We are just getting bigger and older, obviously, and getting more experience. Most of us have been playing varsity for about three years now and it was good just to get improvement and everything.”

On Tuesday, Bismarck plays Century at 4 p.m. Both teams enter the match at 1-1 in conference play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Pheasant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pheasant"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Walmart Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Attack"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19"

Doug Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Schirado"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Electronic Pulltabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pulltabs"

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Pregnancy/Aspirin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy/Aspirin"

Minot State University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State University"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss