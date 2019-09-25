Boys HS Tennis: Bismarck High seeing results from lower half of singles lineup

The Bismarck High boys tennis’ team has a chance to pick up their second conference win today.

The Demons have played a lot better over the last two weeks. Especially some of their singles players lower in the lineup. Back on Sept. 19, both Tyler Wahl and Tyler Olson picked up wins against Jamestown. Then on Sept. 17, Wahl picked up the lone win when the Demons faced Century.

“I think it boosted our confidence,” Olson said. “I think a lot more people are like, ‘Wow, I can actually win now and I’m going to do better.’ I know that we have been working on skills and our coaches really help us out too.”

Bismarck closes out the regular season on Thursday with a home match against Legacy.

