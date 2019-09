In boys’ high school tennis, Century and Legacy earned WDA wins on Sept. 19.

In Bismarck, Century faced Mandan. Century would pick up the victory, 7-2.

In Minot, Legacy remained unbeaten in conference play with a 6-3 win over Minot. Legacy is now 4-0 in the WDA.

In Jamestown, Bismarck High lost, 7-2, to the Blue Jays.