In boys high school tennis, Legacy and Century picked up victories in WDA play on Sept. 23.

In a match that was postponed because of weather, Century was able to take care of Williston, 7-2. Century is now 4-1 in WDA play.

The team right above them in standings is Legacy. The Sabers remained perfect in West Region play behind a 9-0 win over Mandan at Legacy High School.