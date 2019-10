In boys high school tennis, Legacy won their fifth consecutive West Region Tournament Championship on Oct. 3.

Legacy defeated Minot, 4-1. The Sabers will be the No. 1 seed for next week’s state tournament in Grand Forks. Minot will be the No. 2 seed.

Century qualified after defeating Mandan, 3-2. Jamestown is also head east after defeating Bismarck High, 4-1.