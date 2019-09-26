Boys HS Tennis: Legacy’s Corby Svihovec rise to No. 1

The Legacy Tennis team has already clinched the top spot in the WDA Regional Tournament and a big part of their success has been the emergence of Junior Corby Svihovec.

A lot of eyes fall on the number one spot on the No. 1 team in the WDA. Right now, it belongs to Corby Svihovec, who started the year as the No. 4 singles. A quick rise through the ranks that started in the offseason.

“I definitely improved on my consistency, keeping the ball over the net,” says junior Corby Svihovec. “I know I’ve gotten stronger and then just playing over the season, and just everything gets better when you practice.”

Svihovec knows he’s physically grown since he was a sophomore His teammates took notice when they started playing each other throughout the year.

“I got my butt kicked in the winter by him last year,” says senior Sean Joyce. “And I didn’t think much of it, ‘I was probably sore and didn’t play that much,’ and then he came back and got me again, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.”

Svihovec is 8-4 as a singles player this year, but he surprises himself with the ability to stay in matches with the best talent in the state.

“I’ve had some pretty close matches with people I thought were just levels above me so I definitely feel good,” Svihovec says.

As a team, Legacy is undefeated in the WDA and Svihovec’s confidence continues to grow, but he knows it’s not just about the physical skills that will make him successful.

“It’s not everything to be strong,” says Svihovec. “Some of the best players aren’t strong, they can just get the ball over the net.”

All eyes will be on Legacy and Svihovec, the emergence of an unlikely contender, who is ready for his time to shine.

Svihovec and the Legacy Sabers are wrapping up their regular season against Bismarck tonight, before the regional tournament next week.

