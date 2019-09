In boys’ high school tennis, Minot and Mandan earned WDA wins on Sept. 24.

In Minot, Century and the Magicians met in a battle of the second and third-ranked teams in the standings. Minot was able to hold serve at home with a close, 5-4 win.

In Mandan, the Braves hosted Bismarck. Mandan pulled their conference record to even, 3-3, with a 7-2 victory.