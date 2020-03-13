Boys State Basketball: Bismarck advances off of impressive offensive outing against Shanley

The Class A State Tournament continued as scheduled amid the coronavirus concerns, with the Bismarck boys putting on the best performance of the quarterfinals.

The Demons shot nearly 50 percent from long distance, and at one point lead by 31 before halftime, leading to their 85-62 win over Fargo Shanley.

Mandan couldn’t hit a game tying three in the final seconds, as they are eliminated with a 68-63 loss to Fargo Davies.

Dickinson went toe to toe with West Fargo Sheyenne throughout the first half, but couldn’t keep up after halftime, falling 81-55. Jamestown also moves on with a 71-54 win over Devils Lake.

