Boy’s State Soccer: Bismarck only WDA team to advance to semifinals

The Boy’s State Soccer tournament was rescheduled to Monday, but the Bismarck Demons were the only team to grab a win from the west side.

The Demons were held scoreless in the first half, but got on track, winning 3-2 over Grand Forks Central.

Minot was able to shut out Fargo South in the first half, but three quick goals to start the second half buried the Magicians.

Mandan faced off against West Fargo Sheyenne, but was over matched, as the Mustangs won 8-1.

The night cap featured Century and Fargo Davies. The Patriots had the early lead, but just like in the WDA Championship, could not hang on and fall 2-1.

