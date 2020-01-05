Boys Swimming: Minot able to get duel win over Mandan

Minot was host to a Saturday duel at the pool, facing the Braves of Mandan.

The Magicians we’re able to take the first three events of the day, giving them an important lead.

They wouldn’t look back, beating Mandan by a team score of 135-51.

