Eight teams arrived in Mandan Saturday, with hopes of winning one of the biggest duels of the season.

One of the races highlighted was the 400 freestyle relay, where it looked like it would be a battle between Minot and Mandan.

However, Magician’s Alexander King ended up giving Minot a three second lead in his turn for the relay, sealing the victory with a time of 3:27.01.

Minot ended up winning the eight team duel, followed by Century, Mandan, Jamestown, and Legacy to round out the top five.