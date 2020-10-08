Boy’s Tennis: Legacy learning to be adaptable ahead of the state tournament

the Legacy Sabers are the top seed out of the west as the WDA champs, but have only faced west side teams all year.

Now they face a much tougher opponent in the EDC, who has been historically better in tennis. For Legacy to bring home a title, players believe that adjusting to their opponent within the match will help them advance.

“Obviously not seeing the east teams, not playing the east teams has been a weakness,” says junior Jay Moylan. “We’re just trying to overcome that problem and focusing on improving ourselves and just hoping that we improve more than the east teams have.”

“You have to assume that everybody has been working on their game too,” says senior Corby Svihovec. “You just have to be ready. You don’t know what changes they’ve made and you don’t know what aspects have improved from their game.”

