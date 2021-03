The Minot Magicians are back on top as WDA champions for the first time since 2016. The Magi held off No. 2 seed Bismarck on Saturday 89-88 to win their ninth WDA title.

In the state qualifier games, Legacy defeated Century 70-61 to earn a spot in the state tournament.

In the late game, it was the No. 5 seed Mandan pulling off the upset over No. 2 Jamestown 70-66.