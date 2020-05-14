Brady Dillon overcomes hurdles on and off the track

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brady Dillon has a passion for track. He’s competed since seventh grade and had hopes of a return to the state meet this year.

“I was definitely hoping to get back on the podium for both the discus and shotput,” senior thrower Dillon said. “That’s been a goal of mine since my freshman year.”

It has taken Dillon years to achieve this goal. Mostly due to a series of injuries, and now COVID-19.

“Missing out on that portion as a senior it’s going to be tough,” Hettinger-Scranton track coach Kirby Cagle said. “You’re always going to wonder and think, ‘what if?’ That’s what I feel for him the most.”

The senior finished seventh at state in the discus last season, but now he thinks about what could have been this year.

“It’s hard for me to think that he didn’t get that chance, because he looked so forward to it, especially since he worked through every injury he had,” Hettinger-Scranton track coach Lynn Brown said.

The three-sport athlete suffered a shoulder injury playing football as a sophomore, and then a foot injury during basketball season. After all of the injuries, this would have been his first chance to compete in back to back track seasons.

“In the end, I’ve got to look at it as it was a bump in the road, and I’ve still got a future ahead of me to accomplish my educational goals and what I want to do for a career,” Dillon said.

There have never been too many hurdles for Dillon to jump, but through it all, he has learned to take nothing for granted.

“It’s definitely changed my mindset,” Dillon said. “Sitting at home has really made me how thankful I am for the things that I have in life.”

Dillon plans on attending BSC in the fall to major in elementary education.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Hettinger Scranton Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Scranton Track"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Amusement Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amusement Park"

Ballot Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Tips"

Fatal Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Shooting"

Animal Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelters"

Summer Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Plans"

Presidential Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Presidential Award"

Meth in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meth in the US"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14"

How to spot fake weather news

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to spot fake weather news"

Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

West Morton Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Morton Golf"

Burgum in D.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum in D.C."

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge