Brady Dillon overcomes hurdles on and off the track

Brady Dillon has a passion for track. He’s competed since seventh grade and had hopes of a return to the state meet this year.

“I was definitely hoping to get back on the podium for both the discus and shotput,” senior thrower Dillon said. “That’s been a goal of mine since my freshman year.”

It has taken Dillon years to achieve this goal. Mostly due to a series of injuries, and now COVID-19.

“Missing out on that portion as a senior it’s going to be tough,” Hettinger-Scranton track coach Kirby Cagle said. “You’re always going to wonder and think, ‘what if?’ That’s what I feel for him the most.”

The senior finished seventh at state in the discus last season, but now he thinks about what could have been this year.

“It’s hard for me to think that he didn’t get that chance, because he looked so forward to it, especially since he worked through every injury he had,” Hettinger-Scranton track coach Lynn Brown said.

The three-sport athlete suffered a shoulder injury playing football as a sophomore, and then a foot injury during basketball season. After all of the injuries, this would have been his first chance to compete in back to back track seasons.

“In the end, I’ve got to look at it as it was a bump in the road, and I’ve still got a future ahead of me to accomplish my educational goals and what I want to do for a career,” Dillon said.

There have never been too many hurdles for Dillon to jump, but through it all, he has learned to take nothing for granted.

“It’s definitely changed my mindset,” Dillon said. “Sitting at home has really made me how thankful I am for the things that I have in life.”

Dillon plans on attending BSC in the fall to major in elementary education.