(Photo by Justin Berl/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Wisconsin women’s hockey head coach Mark Johnson announced Thursday that senior forward Britta Curl will serve as the Badgers’ captain for the 2022-23 campaign.

A native of Bismarck, Curl was an alternate captain on UW’s 2021 NCAA Championship squad before taking an Olympic redshirt for the 2021-22 season.

“It is such an honor to be trusted with this role,” Curl said. “I am excited to be a small part of carrying on a culture and helping this team win.”