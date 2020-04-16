Bryton Werth: Taking the right approach

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Since he was 10 years old, Bryton Werth has been drawn to golf, but when he steps on the course there’s more to his game than a scorecard.

“With everybody in the sport, I encourage everybody to do it,” Weth said. “It builds up your social skills tremendously, because you’re stuck with the same four to five people for four hours.”

Werth’s best asset is his personality. Even on his worst days he knows a few kind words can help his game.

“I just take it as make new friends and talk with people, and play the game as I hit the ball. If I’m having a bad day I just try to make the most of it and talk with everybody to keep me calm, and just to have fun.”

Anyone can make friends on a golf course, but it’s Werth’s ability to utilize friendships that sets him apart

“If you can see someone’s swing that you want it to be like, it’s amazing how you can pick up those little things, and Bryton does that,” Cottingham said. “He’s very good about being able to mimick those around him to pick up those things to go with it.”

“You learn a lot of stuff just with talking with people,” Werth said. “You can watch someone else’s form and try it out if you like it. You can learn a lot with even one person, but a group of people you can learn quite a bit on how to improve your game.”

“How many of us thought that way in high school? It took us to our twenties, thirties, or maybe later to be able to figure out, ‘you know what I can learn something from them, not just compete against them,'” Cottingham said.

“I just want everybody that’s below me to just have fun with the game,” Werth said. “If you’re doing bad try to just keep your head up and keep on going.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Dispatcher Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispatcher Week"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16"

Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs"

LIFE HACKS WINE PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS WINE PKG"

Linton-HMB Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track and Field"

Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer"

Social Workers Start Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Workers Start Food Pantry"

St. Mary's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Soccer"

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15"

Update Address for Mail in Ballots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update Address for Mail in Ballots"

Stimulus Checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Checks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge