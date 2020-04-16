Bryton Werth: Taking the right approach

Since he was 10 years old, Bryton Werth has been drawn to golf, but when he steps on the course there’s more to his game than a scorecard.

“With everybody in the sport, I encourage everybody to do it,” Weth said. “It builds up your social skills tremendously, because you’re stuck with the same four to five people for four hours.”

Werth’s best asset is his personality. Even on his worst days he knows a few kind words can help his game.

“I just take it as make new friends and talk with people, and play the game as I hit the ball. If I’m having a bad day I just try to make the most of it and talk with everybody to keep me calm, and just to have fun.”

Anyone can make friends on a golf course, but it’s Werth’s ability to utilize friendships that sets him apart

“If you can see someone’s swing that you want it to be like, it’s amazing how you can pick up those little things, and Bryton does that,” Cottingham said. “He’s very good about being able to mimick those around him to pick up those things to go with it.”

“You learn a lot of stuff just with talking with people,” Werth said. “You can watch someone else’s form and try it out if you like it. You can learn a lot with even one person, but a group of people you can learn quite a bit on how to improve your game.”

“How many of us thought that way in high school? It took us to our twenties, thirties, or maybe later to be able to figure out, ‘you know what I can learn something from them, not just compete against them,'” Cottingham said.

“I just want everybody that’s below me to just have fun with the game,” Werth said. “If you’re doing bad try to just keep your head up and keep on going.”