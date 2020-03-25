BSC adds volleyball coach, two new signings to the program

Bismarck State College continues to make moves in the athletic department, announcing that Kyle Keuther will take over the volleyball program.

Kuether was the head coach at St. Mary’s for five year before his step up to the college ranks. He will take over a program that had it’s most successful season in school history, making the national tournament under former head coach Jenny Walsh. Keuther says he is close to Walsh, and will use her insight in the new position.

“As a high school coach, when I had issues or questions about what I do in this situation, she’d be one of the first people I’d text,” says head coach Kyle Keuther. “So she’s given me a lot of good advise, not just in this last couple of weeks but in the last few years or so.”

On top of the new hire, BSC signs two new athletes to the volleyball program, Middle Hitter Gretta Gibson out of Central Cass and Reile Payne out of Fargo Shanley. Payne will play both volleyball and basketball next season for the Mystics. Payne just won the 2020 Miss Basketball award last week, a big add for new head coach Thai Haggin.

“From a basketball point of view, she’s a very versatile player,” says head coach Thai Haggin. “She can shoot, she can drive, she averages 11 rebounds which brings a whole new aspect to the game.”

