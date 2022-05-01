It was a busy day in the Capital City for college teams on the diamonds.

Bismarck State and the University of Mary baseball teams both hosted conference opponents.

On the softball diamond, the Marauders’ celebrated senior day against Minnesota State Mankato.

Baseball Scores:

BSC (6), Dakota County (0)

BSC (5), Dakota County (6)

UMary (4), Northern State (2)

UMary (5), Northern State (0)

Minnesota Duluth (7), Minot State (6)

Minnesota Duluth (3), Minot State (2)

Softball Scores:

UMary (2), Mankato (7)

UMary (4), Mankato (12)

Minot State (3), Concordia St. Paul (10)

Minot State (6), Concordia St. Paul (8)







