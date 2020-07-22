BSC prepares for the challenge of moving all athletics to spring semester

The BSC Mystics have been on the sidelines for a long time when it comes to competition, but now a plan is in place to return in January, and Athletic Director Buster Gillis says the Mystics will be ready to face new challenges.

“You have to be flexible and you just have to remain positive,” Gillis said. “The same thing with our athletes, we have to be positive with them about it. If you’re going to grumble about it, then that’s the attitude they’re going to take too.”

Gillis says the most important thing is keeping athletes first, and safety is the highest priority, which is why the athletes will be on campus during the fall even if practices are limited.

“We want them on campus because we want to know what they are doing,” Gillis said. “I know it’s going to be a lot more work if they’re not feeling well, and trying to track this to see what we are doing to make sure they’re safe, but the school has a plan of attack too.”

The postponement of volleyball and basketball means BSC will have five sports playing in the spring. Gillis says that won’t be easy. The biggest issues will be balancing transportation, finding officiating crews and having enough personnel to work games.

“It’ll be somewhat of a nightmare, but as coaches you learn to make decisions on the move, on the quick,” Gillis said. “You have to decide, so we’ll come through alright with it.”

Another obstacle will be expenses. Players will have to comply with social distancing with more hotel rooms, and preordering meals to prevent the teams from eating out.

“We just know our expenses are going to be a whole lot more in the spring than in the fall, but there’s just so many factors,” Gillis said.

Gillis says he’s prepared for changes on a daily basis, but the athletic department has already put together its own guidelines for accommodating athletes, coaches and hopefully fans.

“We’re cautiously optimistic, and we have to be optimistic about the fact that we’re going to have people in the seats, and that’s our goal.”

The Mystics will return to campus this fall for 60 practices before competitions can being in January.