Two new Mystics are signing on to play womens basketball next season at Bismarck State College.

The first player is Mac Boone of Legacy high. Boone was a good scoring threat from behind the arc, averaging 8 points per game, but BSC is excited about the defense she can bring.

Joining Boone is Jenna Rust of Westby high in Montana. The power forward scored over 1,300 points in her career, and coach Thai Haggin is excited to see what she can do on both ends of the floor.