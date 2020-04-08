BSC’s Amber Stevahn lands on the NJCAA All-American First Team

Some big news for one BSC Lady Mystic, Amber Stevahn has been selected to the NJCAA All-American First team.

She is just one of three Mystics to do so at the Division one level. Stevahn led the way for BSC, averaging 25 points per game, along with nearly 8 rebounds and 3 assists, and breaking the school record for career points at 1,519.

“I just learned about it this morning,” says Amber Stevahn. “But it definitely makes me feel accomplished and knowing that all the hard work that I’ve put into basketball has paid off.”

“She gave credit to her teammates,” Marv Pederson says. “She was great for our program. She gave 110 percent on the court and also off the court.”

Stevahn plans on playing at Minot State next season.

