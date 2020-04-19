Bucks prepared for schedule changes

The Bismarck Bucks are going to see some big changes to their schedule next season.

The IFL announced this week that each team will play 16 regular season games next season. Head coach Rod Miller says the change is welcoming, and something that most coaches pushed for.

The league has been discussing adding games to the schedule for months, but Miller says now was a good time to finalize the decision.

“The guys tread on their bodies won’t be as rough because you’re not playing back-to-back seasons, so guys actually have extra time to rest,” Bucks head coach Rod Miller said. “If we play two more games, and they have six to seven more months to recover and rest their bodies now, I’m all for it. The NFL plays 16 games, so it’s nothing that’s out of the ordinary.”

Miller says the extra games will give players a chance to get more film.