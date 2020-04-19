Bucks prepared for schedule changes

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Bucks are going to see some big changes to their schedule next season.

The IFL announced this week that each team will play 16 regular season games next season. Head coach Rod Miller says the change is welcoming, and something that most coaches pushed for.

The league has been discussing adding games to the schedule for months, but Miller says now was a good time to finalize the decision.

“The guys tread on their bodies won’t be as rough because you’re not playing back-to-back seasons, so guys actually have extra time to rest,” Bucks head coach Rod Miller said. “If we play two more games, and they have six to seven more months to recover and rest their bodies now, I’m all for it. The NFL plays 16 games, so it’s nothing that’s out of the ordinary.”

Miller says the extra games will give players a chance to get more film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"

3x Testing needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "3x Testing needed"

Healthy Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Kids"

CountryHouse Dance Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse Dance Video"

Frontline Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Photos"

Shipping on the Rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shipping on the Rise"

Indigenized Energy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indigenized Energy"

Robert One Minute 4-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-18"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20"

Sustaining the Bakken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sustaining the Bakken"

4-18 Governor's Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-18 Governor's Press Conference"

Logan Merck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Merck"

More on the Numbers 4-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "More on the Numbers 4-18"

Race for Governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Governor"

More Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "More Testing"

Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge