Bucks react to cancellation of season

The Bismarck Bucks season has been cancelled after one game, but they are focusing on the future.

The Bucks staff says they knew the season being cancelled was a real possibility, but the worst part is having to tell the players.

The team met last night to talk about the cancellation. They say players are frustrated, but they will be ready for next season

“Mentally we knew it probably would be coming,” head coach Rod Miller said. “And it’s the smart move to make right now. With so much uncertainty that’s going on and not enough answers, to try to build something stable when everything else is shaky around you it’s just not possible. The league had to decide to switch our focus to trying to make 2021 the best season it can be.”

The IFL has announced they are extending the 2021 season to sixteen games.

