The Bismarck 15's came up two runs short of winning the 2019 Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series title against a team from Norwalk, Conn. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Aug. 15.

In front 1,984 fans, Bismarck waited until the bottom of the fifth to give them something to cheer about. Entering the bottom of the fifth, Norwalk pitcher Vance Ward had a perfect game. Bismarck would breakthrough for two runs. However, Ward would regain his form to close out the rest of the game.