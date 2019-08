This is the first season that Dickinson will field a soccer team and while they will only compete at the Junior Varsity level. This is an exciting chance for Dickinson alum and head coach Jeremy Schmitt, but it also comes with challenges.

On a soccer field not too far from Dickinson High history is being made. That's because soccer is finally in the Badlands, something that head coach Jeremy Schmitt has been dreaming about for a long time.