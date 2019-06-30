Carson Wentz comes back home

A busy day of sports in North Dakota started with a visit from Bismarck Native and Philadelphia Quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz visited the Sanford Power Building to speak to a large group of young aspiring athletes. Wentz cover topics of playing in the NFL, as well as his faith that guides him through his career. Wentz says he never had a chance to meet his football idols, and by him being there for the kids, he can make a true impact.

“I never had the chance to hear from those guys,” says Bismarck Native Carson Wentz. “So I know, being in their shoes, I know how much that could potentially impact them and just the words I say. And I hope something stuck. We talked for a while, and I just hope something stuck with them that they can remember when they’re going through a hard time.”

Wentz and the Eagles open training camp on August 4th.